Kings to play in Vancouver, face Warriors twice in preseason

The Kings will face three Western Conference rivals in the 2023 NBA preseason, the team announced Thursday.

Sacramento will take part in the NBA Canada Series on Oct. 8 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, kicking things off against the Toronto Raptors.

Kings preseason schedule is out:

▫️October 8 @ Raptors in Vancouver

▫️October 11 @ Lakers in Anaheim

▫️October 15 vs. Warriors

▫️October 18 @ Warriors

After the NBA Canada Series, the Kings will head directly south to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 11 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

And the battle of the West will continue with a first-round playoff rematch against Steph Curry and the new-look Golden State Warriors. Because once isn't enough, the NorCal neighbors will come face-to-face twice, with the first contest set for Oct. 15 at Golden 1 Center and the second on Oct. 18 at Chase Center in San Francisco. The first of the two will air live on NBC Sports California.

Sacramento will wrap up its final preseason game at home against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 19. And if this game turns out to be like the Kings-Jazz meetings during the 2022-23 season, fans could be in for an enjoyable preseason finale.

Single-game tickets for home preseason games will go on sale this month. Fans can sign up for presale access at Kings.com/presale.