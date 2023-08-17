Trending
Kings' 2023-24 schedule released by NBA, with game dates, times

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff

Kings fans patiently are waiting for the 2023-24 NBA season to start, and they finally got a taste of what’s to come.

The NBA released the regular season schedule Thursday, with all 82 games laid out from this fall to next spring.

Sacramento will open the new season on the road against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. PT at Delta Center. If the Kings-Jazz matchups are anything like they were last season, fans are in for a season-opening treat.

Kings fans will get to pack Golden 1 Center on Oct. 27 for a Western Conference first-round playoff series rematch against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. And it won’t be long until the two teams meet again, as the Kings will travel 90 miles west to San Francisco on Nov. 1 to continue their battle for vengeance.

The Kings will play 10 of their first 15 games on the road. Their longest road trip will be seven games away from G1C from Jan. 25 to Feb. 5.

They have two six-game homestands in 2023-24, the first from Dec. 14 to Dec. 23 and the second coming from March 7 to March 18.

NBC Sports California will broadcast 70+ games to be announced next season.

