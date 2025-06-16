Trending
Report: Former Kings GM McNair joins Clippers in advisor role

By Joel Soria

A familiar face is headed to Southern California. 

Former Kings general manager Monte McNair, the 2022-23 NBA Executive of the Year, is joining the Los Angeles Clippers in an advisory role, ESPN’s senior NBA insider Shams Charania reported Monday, citing league sources.

Back in April, McNair’s five-year tenure as Kings GM ended after mutually agreeing to part ways less than an hour after Sacramento's 2024-25 NBA season-ending blowout Western Conference play-in loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center. 

Days later, the Kings filled the vacancy by hiring longtime NBA executive Scott Perry as the organization's next GM.

In McNair’s last season in charge, Sacramento entered the season with high expectations, but, instead, the team experienced lots of instability. 

Less than three months into the season, McNair dismissed Mike Brown despite the coach signing a multi-year contract extension over the summer.

Over a month later, McNair was forced to trade a frustrated De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs for star Zach LaVine. Soon after, the organization lost key members of its staff, foreshadowing the end of McNair’s reign in Sacramento.

McNair is a graduate of Oak Park High School, located around 30 miles north of Los Angeles.

His career now has come full circle as he heads back south.

