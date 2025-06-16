Report: Former Kings GM McNair joins Clippers in advisor role

A familiar face is headed to Southern California.

Former Kings general manager Monte McNair, the 2022-23 NBA Executive of the Year, is joining the Los Angeles Clippers in an advisory role, ESPN’s senior NBA insider Shams Charania reported Monday, citing league sources.

Former Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair, the 2022-23 NBA executive of the Year, is joining the Los Angeles Clippers in an advisor role, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2025

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Back in April, McNair’s five-year tenure as Kings GM ended after mutually agreeing to part ways less than an hour after Sacramento's 2024-25 NBA season-ending blowout Western Conference play-in loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center.

Days later, the Kings filled the vacancy by hiring longtime NBA executive Scott Perry as the organization's next GM.

In McNair’s last season in charge, Sacramento entered the season with high expectations, but, instead, the team experienced lots of instability.

Less than three months into the season, McNair dismissed Mike Brown despite the coach signing a multi-year contract extension over the summer.

Over a month later, McNair was forced to trade a frustrated De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs for star Zach LaVine. Soon after, the organization lost key members of its staff, foreshadowing the end of McNair’s reign in Sacramento.

McNair is a graduate of Oak Park High School, located around 30 miles north of Los Angeles.

McNair is a graduate at Oak Park High School, about 30 miles north of LA. So this is a nice homecoming for him. https://t.co/cfxtrSUzkB — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 16, 2025

His career now has come full circle as he heads back south.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast