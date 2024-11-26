Trending
Mike Brown

NBA fines Kings coach Brown $35K for ‘aggresively pursuing' official

By Taylor Wirth

Mike Brown paid the price for his interaction with a referee in Sunday's 108-103 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Golden 1 Center.

The NBA fined Brown $35,000 for "aggressively pursuing" referee Scott Twardoski, the league's Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, Joe Dumars announced Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in the second quarter after officials neglected to call what Brown believed to be a foul on a Colby Jones drive.

"I thought Colby got hit going to the rim," Brown told reporters after the game. "I just wanted to show our guys that, 'Hey, we all need to fight.' I'm [going to] try to fight, you guys try to fight and see if we can find a way to get ourselves into the game and, you know, if we're going to go down, we're going to go down swinging."

Brown was assessed a technical foul shortly after the outburst, but on Tuesday, received further disciplinary action in the form of a hefty fine.

Mike Brown
