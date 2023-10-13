Brown believes Fox possesses all-time great trait as ball handler

De'Aaron Fox has established himself as the face of an ascending Kings franchise that now has lofty expectations on the heels of a special season that saw the team end its 16-year playoff drought.

During a sitdown interview with NBC Sports California's Kyle Draper at Kings Media Day, coach Mike Brown was asked if Fox would be a better version of himself this season after the All-NBA campaign he put together last season.

Brown quickly declared his confidence in Fox elevating his game to another level while making a bold claim about his star point guard.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"He's just now starting to scratch his ceiling," Brown told Draper. "The exciting thing about Foxy is he's got a ton of room to grow and a ton to show people. On the ball, he can be one of the best to ever play the game. Not just here in Sacramento, [to] ever play the game. That's how skilled he is. Obviously, it's going to take a lot out of him to do that, which will take away from his productivity offensively, so he's gotta get to a point where he can balance both of those at the highest of high levels."

That's exceptionally lofty praise from Brown, who has seen plenty of all-time greats in the 25-plus years he has been in the NBA.

Fox is coming off a season in which he was named to his first All-Star team, while also earning the prestigious honor of being selected to the Third Team All-NBA.

The Kings' star point guard averaged 25 points per game during the regular season, with scoring 27.4 points per game in the playoffs.

As he enters what will be his age-26 season, his coach is confident a monumental leap is in the cards for the budding superstar.