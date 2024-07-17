Brown officially signs multiyear extension to remain Kings coach

Mike Brown officially signed a multiyear contract extension with the Kings on Wednesday, more than six weeks after he reportedly agreed to the deal.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on May 31, citing sources, that Brown and the Kings had agreed to a three-year, $30 million extension that would keep him in Sacramento through the 2026-27 NBA season.

At one point in the offseason, there was a reported "gulf" between Brown and the Kings in contract negotiations, but the sides quickly bridged the divide and got a deal done.

Brown entered the offseason with one year remaining on his original Kings contract, but general manager Monte McNair made sure to lock up the coach who has helped change the culture in Sacramento and guide the team to the 2022-23 NBA playoffs, their first postseason appearance since 2006.

“Mike has done a tremendous job leading our team and this extension is well-deserved,” McNair said in a statement released by the Kings. “His commitment to success is second to none, and I look forward to building on the foundation he’s helped establish in Sacramento.”

Brown has a 94-70 regular-season record during his first two seasons in Sacramento.

After losing in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament and missing out on the NBA playoffs, the Kings acquired six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan earlier in July, giving Brown another lethal weapon at his disposal.

Brown knows there's still more work to be done in Sacramento.

"I love being in Sacramento, and I’m excited for this next chapter,” Brown said in a statement released by the Kings. “I appreciate Vivek and Monte for their continued support, and I also want to thank my coaching staff and the players for their incredibly hard work and commitment to our team. I look forward to working together to accomplish our goals.”

The Kings had several top priorities heading into the offseason, and extending Brown was one of them.

Now the focus turns to getting ready for the 2024-25 NBA season.

