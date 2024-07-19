Why Brown is glad Kings contract extension got done before season

Mike Brown gladly can focus on Kings basketball during the 2024-25 NBA season after officially inking a three-year, $30 million contract extension Wednesday.

Of course, Brown reportedly agreed to the deal over six weeks ago, and before then, there reportedly was a “gulf” between him and Sacramento. At last, negotiations are no more, as Brown is glad the Kings are keeping him for the long haul, and his deal is finalized.

“I'm extremely happy,” Brown told reporters Wednesday. “Myself, my family, we're very happy to be back. We love the people in the city.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“From Day 1, everybody has just welcomed us with open arms… the fans, working with Monty [McMair] and Wes [Wilcox], and having Matina [Kolokotronis] and Vivek [Ranadivé] there -- just the type of people that are a part of the program -- [also,] my coaches, players [and] staff."

Catching up with Kings coach Mike Brown about his extension with Sacramento, the addition of DeMar DeRozan, having Malik Monk back, Monk's role going forward and needing to replace several coaches on his staff.



FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/Ev5oIQDERh pic.twitter.com/aAFFby7WEF — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 17, 2024

Brown has built quite a rapport with the Kings and the greater Sacramento community since succeeding Alvin Gentry as head coach in 2022.

The 54-year-old has been a culture changer, mainly after helping the Kings snap their 16-year NBA playoffs drought during the 2022-23 season. Helping develop key pieces such as Keegan Murray, retaining one such as Malik Monk, and landing marquee ones like DeMar DeRozan in free agency furthers the sentiment.

Brown is excited to keep working with the franchise that gave him his first opportunity to be a head coach. Most importantly, he is glad Sacramento secured him before the final year of his previous contract was due to expire by the end of the 2024-25 season.

“I've been around a long time, and if it didn't get done yet, there'd be disappointment probably on both sides,” Brown said. “But at the end of the day, we were able to find that common ground and get something hashed out. So now it's not a distraction, which it would have been…

“It's just a distraction for everybody because because you would constantly be asking me about it, asking the players about it, all that other stuff. So, it's good that that that that's not there anymore.”

Under Brown, the Kings had the best offense in the league when they ended their playoff drought in the 2022-23 season, but they were eliminated by his previous employer, the Golden State Warriors, in the first round. the 2023-24 season ended roughly, too, as Sacramento was eliminated by the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Brown had off-the-court business to handle. And since he did, the experienced coach can focus on the heavy work cut out for him in what will be his third year with Sacramento.

“Everybody's striving for one goal,” Brown said. “[The Kings are] great people and a lot of fun to be around. So I feel lucky, blessed, fortunate, all of the above to be able to sign a long-term deal with these guys, to be able to be here and try to make something special happen for the city of Sacramento.”

The Kings are 94-70 in two seasons under Brown, carrying a .573 win-loss percentage.

Rick Adelman, Sacramento coach from 1999-2006, was the last coach before Brown to have a percentage (.633) north of .500. Brown is the fourth-winningest coach in the Kings’ franchise history behind Jack McMahon (.583, 1964-67), Les Harrison (.620, 1949-55) and Adelman.

Sacramento still could use some marginal help to bolster its star-studded roster ahead of the upcoming regular season, especially after losing rookie Devin Carter (left shoulder surgery) for at least six months.

But in a time where the expected-to-contend Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers and Warriors all arguably got worse, the Kings got better, which is a testament to the promising Brown era.

Now, the coach and his franchise just need that NBA Championship to completely romanticize their partnership.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast