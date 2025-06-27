Trending
Kings select Stanford center Maxime Raynaud at No. 42 overall in 2025 NBA Draft

By Angelina Martin

After making a surprise trade into the first round for guard/forward Nique Clifford on Day 1 of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Kings used their second-round pick to select a center on Thursday.

Sacramento drafted Maxime Raynaud out of Stanford at No. 42 overall, adding a 22-year-old Frenchman who is a skilled 7-foot shooter and can hold his own on the glass.

Raynaud was born and raised in Paris, France, before joining the Stanford men's basketball program, where he earned Second-Team All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 Most Improved Player honors as a junior. He was a superstar as a senior, averaging 20 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals during his final collegiate campaign en route to First-Team All-ACC honors and the Skip Prosser Award for being the top scholar-athlete in the ACC.

With Clifford and Raynaud on their way to Sacramento to join 2024 first-rounder Devin Carter and stars like Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan, the Kings certainly are set for the future.

