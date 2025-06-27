Maxime Raynaud hasn't stepped on the court yet for the Kings, but the No. 42 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft comes to Sacramento with an impressive résumé.

The 7-foot center, whom the Kings drafted in the second round Thursday night, was a star at Stanford, earning First-Team All-ACC honors as a senior after averaging 20 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals while making 67 3-pointers during the university's inaugural season in the ACC.

That statline places Raynaud in rarified air, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, as one of three power conference players to average 20-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and make 50-plus 3-pointers in a season since 2002-03. The other two? Fifteen-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 inductee Carmelo Anthony.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Players in power conferences to average 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and make 50+ 3 pointers in a season since 2002-03:

Maxime Raynaud 2024-25

Kevin Durant 2006-07

Carmelo Anthony 2002-03 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) June 27, 2025

Durant and Anthony turned their one-and-done collegiate success into prolific NBA careers, though both were drafted much higher than Raynaud -- Anthony at No. 3 overall in 2003 and Durant at No. 2 overall in 2007.

Still, Raynaud showed flashes of potential as a big man who can shoot across his four seasons at Stanford, posting excellent shooting splits for his size (47/35/77) on 16.1 field-goal attempts, 5.5 3-point tries and 4.2 free throws per game in his final year.

If Sacramento's newest center can keep it up on the glass and with his shot for the Kings as he transitions to the pros, he could turn into a formidable talent for coach Doug Christie. He'll have one of the best rebounders in the league to learn from in star Kings center Domantas Sabonis -- but only time will tell if Raynaud will end up on any more lists with Durant and Anthony in the pros.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast