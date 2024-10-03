Jones details big changes that led to potential Kings roster spot

SACRAMENTO – When Mason Jones opted to play in Europe last year, it wasn’t a move that he really wanted to make. In retrospect, it was one that he now recognizes that he needed.

“I just feel like it was one of the points where I needed to really understand who I was as a person,” Jones said Thursday. “ When I look back at it, it was probably one of the best things I needed as a person at the time. Was it a decision that I really thought was right? No. but it was the right thing that God felt like I needed.

“You hear the quotes all the time, ‘One year can change your life.’ I’m just that example of God showing me that one year can change your life. I’m just grateful and blessed.”

Jones has come a long way from where he was a year ago, and not just in terms of mileage.

His game clearly has improved, as has his body. After being acquired in a three-team trade last December, Jones spent time with the Kings’ G League affiliate in Stockton before getting rewarded with a two-way contract in February.

After earning second-team All-G League honors while helping Stockton to a 20-3 record with him in the lineup, Jones attacked his conditioning and lost 45 pounds by the time Summer League began.

Now he’s trying to take all that positive momentum into the 2024-25 season in Sacramento.

“He’s starting to understand what his strengths are and how to hide his weaknesses better,” Kings coach Mike Brown said.

Jones has a chance to be one of the Kings' top reserves and a key contributor off the bench.

The 26-year-old is on the fringe of the roster but has been taking reps with the second unit while Jordan McLaughlin nurses a Grade 2 ankle sprain. McLaughlin signed with the Kings in July after five seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Coach Brown just continues to trust me but I know this is a day-by-day grind.,” Jones said. “Whenever (McLaughlin) comes back, I’m just going to have to continue to take it day by day. Right now I don’t take it as anything. We never know what’s going to hold tomorrow.”

Training camp is important for so many reasons, but for two-way players like Jones, it’s even more critical. A bad day could spell the end of the journey, while a good day could help spur players onto bigger and better things.

“These guys have to understand, which I think they do, how precious these moments are for them,” Brown said. “It can get you from a two-way guy or an exhibit-10 guy or a guy that’s not factored into being in the rotation, you could be there quickly. It’s going to probably take a little extra work and concentration and trying to find your niche

“This is just the beginning for them, They gotta make sure they embrace it as much as they can and try to take advantage of it.”

Jones, for one, is trying to do just that while at the same time sharpening his overall game.

“The biggest change for me has been my discipline and my consistency and my mentality,” Jones said. “Putting those three together and continuing to build each stepping stone with each and every level. That’s what I’m doing right now.

“Just knowing that my disciple and my maturity level got me here but my consistency is going to continue to build me and, over years and years, continue to evolve.”

