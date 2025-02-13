Kings sign former No. 1 overall pick Fultz for rest of season

The Kings announced on Wednesday night they have signed free-agent guard Markelle Fultz to a contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Full contract details were not disclosed, per team policy. ESPN's Shams Charania was the first to report the news, which Fultz celebrated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Kings had longed for a point guard since trading De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in the blockbuster three-team deal that brought sharpshooter Zach LaVine to Sacramento. Minutes after the Kings' 119-111 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, it appears Sacramento got its guy, as Fultz fits the mold as a low-risk, high-reward option.

Fultz, 26, was selected No. 1 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers after averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game over one year as a freshman standout with the Washington Huskies of the pre-transformed Pac-12.

The three-level scoring prospect never panned out in Philadelphia and averaged just 7.7 points, 3.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds over two seasons as a 76er. Fultz infamously was remembered for thoracic outlet syndrome in his shooting shoulder that fueled an awkward jump shot.

He had a career resurgence after being traded to the Orlando Magic and spent five-and-a-half seasons with the franchise. Fultz started over two seasons with the Magic and averaged career-bests in points (14), assists (5.7) and rebounds (3.9) during the 2022-23 season, admirably one campaign after tearing his ACL.

A hobbled Fultz last played 43 up-and-down games with Orlando in 2023-24. He wasn’t retained during the past offseason.

Charania reported that Fultz's agent, Raymond Brothers, said, “Fultz is healthy and ready to play.” If things work out, Kings general manager Monte McNair might have brought the bargain of the post-trade deadline market to Sacramento.

Fultz certainly enters California’s capital city with a lot to prove.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast