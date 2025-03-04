Kings fan keeps promise after Monk's turnover-free game vs. Mavs

A promise is a promise, and one Kings fan stuck to his after Sacramento's fourth consecutive win Monday night.

Kings fan and X user, @KingsCake__1, shared a post to the social platform formerly known as Twitter in which he declared he would buy a Malik Monk jersey if the Kings guard committed zero turnovers in Sacramento's game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Well, Monk finished with 13 points, one rebound, eight assists, two steals and ... yes, zero turnovers.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Immediately after the game, a 122-98 Kings victory, Monk responded to the post with a gentle reminder.

Go get that jersey brodie!! 👀 — Malik Monk (@AhmadMonk) March 4, 2025

But you know there had to be receipts for proof.

And Monk seemingly gave his stamp of approval.

🫡🫡🫡 — Malik Monk (@AhmadMonk) March 4, 2025

Monk has taken on a larger role, primarily in that starting point guard spot, since De'Aaron Fox was traded to the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 2. Since then, Monk was averaging 5.8 assists and 3.6 turnovers in 11 games before Monday's game in Dallas, and he was coming off a game against the Houston Rockets in which he gave the rock away five times.

The Kings have been incorporating a lot of new pieces into their system, which explains some of the players maybe not being on the same page at times. But with Monk's turnover-free game Monday, it shows the guys are figuring things out and learning each other.

The fan, who didn't want to share his name for privacy reasons, grew up around Elk Grove and currently attends Sacramento State. He was drawn into the sport and team because of former Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, but he quickly grew to admire the rest of the team, especially after the "Beam Team" era was birthed.

In a statement shared to NBC Sports California, the fan explained why Monk is one of his favorite players and someone he looks up to.

"Malik is one of my role models because of his drive and hustle," he wrote. "I love the way that he reps this city to the best of his ability and continues to push forward no matter what difficulty or adversity the team is facing. He took a smaller contract to stay here and play for us. His loyalty and determination to put this city on the map makes him one of my biggest role models."

Hey, maybe he should consider making a wager about a deep playoff run for the Kings. Who knows what could happen?

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast