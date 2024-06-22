Monk named GQ Sports' ‘most stylish' NBA player for 2023-24 season

Malik Monk reportedly will be returning to the Kings on a lucrative four-year, $78 million contract, but a big payday isn't the only victory Sacramento's spark plug enjoyed this week.

Monk was awarded GQ Sports Most Stylish NBA Player award for the 2023-24 season, an homage to the 26-year-old's fashion sense.

The award was voted on by fans, who decided Monk stood alone when it came to his gameday fits last season.

During an interview with NBC Sports California's Morgan Ragan on an episode of "Kings Central," Monk was asked which teammate he would give a wardrobe makeover to. His answer? Keegan Murray.

What a week for this guy.

Ragan asked Monk if he gained any validation when he sees his pregame fits getting attention on social media, to which the 26-year-old offered a candid response.

"It adds a little bit more to it, but I don't care what anyone thinks. I'm going to like what I put on," Monk told Ragan. "I'm going to like what I put on no matter what."

With the news of Monk's reported intention to sign a long-term deal with Sacramento, Kings fans can rest comfortable knowing the 26-year-old's fabled gameday outfits aren't leaving any time soon.