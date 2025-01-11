Kings credit wins to feeling ‘more fresh' after Christie's practices

The Kings appear to have turned a corner on their 2024-25 NBA season as they look to build upon an impressive six-game win streak.

While the firing of former coach Mike Brown came as a shock to the entire basketball world, Kings players have bought into the messaging from interim head coach Doug Christie, who holds a 6-1 record since taking over at the helm.

One notable difference some players have credited for the turnaround is less practice, which they believe has helped them stay refreshed and ready for game days.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Talking to some of the guys who play heavier minutes, they definitely feel more fresh to start games,” Kings guard Kevin Huerter said after the Kings' 114-97 win over the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics on Friday night at TD Garden (h/t The Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman). “I think even mentally, just the grind of the season, we’re already in January, and you get to this point in the season, you play a lot of games.

"As much as it’s a physical grind, it’s a mental grind. Being halfway there and needing every win, in some ways we pump the brakes a little bit, but still trusting us to get our work in. It’s been well received."

Malik Monk, who emerged into the starting lineup this season and is averaging 22.3 points on 42.4 percent shooting, with 4.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.4 steals since Sacramento's coaching change, shared a similar message about practice.

“We’re not doing nothing. Save your legs,” Monk said. “Go in there and get done in an hour, instead of standing up for two hours, doing a lot.”

It's no secret that Brown loved to practice much more (and longer) than the players did.

The old-school, military-type coach was dismissed in his third season with the team after a disappointing 13-18 start to the season.

“Of course,” Kings star center Domantas Sabonis said, “if you can rest, you’re going to be more fresh for games.”

It seems to be easy for the players to buy in and relate to Christie, a former player turned coach.

Having that player perspective has helped in several areas for Christie.

“I have to understand, even when I was with the Kings, we played a similar style, like super fast, we’re getting at it,” Christie said. “So when you play that style, you as coach, I have to be cognizant of how to approach practice and making sure that they’re getting what they need.

“So it just kind of varies, to be honest with you. I just try to observe, keep my ear to the street, and try to get a good feel for who they are and what they need more than anything, and get myself out of the way.”

The Kings will take on the Chicago Bulls on Monday and Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night to cap off their short three-game road trip before returning to Golden 1 Center for a trio of games at home.

"I think just collectively, everything that we’ve been through in December to now, has just been a 360," Kings forward Keegan Murray said.