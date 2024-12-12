Monk shares blunt response to Kings seeking revenge vs. Pelicans

Malik Monk and the Kings are seeking revenge against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night at Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans, of course, went 6-0 against Sacramento during the 2023-24 NBA season, even ending the Kings’ campaign at the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Monk talked to reporters Wednesday about facing the Pelicans and the recent lopsided history the Western Conference teams share.

“Hell yeah,” Monk said about seeking revenge over New Orleans (h/t NBC Sports California's Deuce Mason and Morgan Ragan). “Every time we play them. Hell yeah. Every time. Every single time.”

The 26-year-old, who recently emerged into Sacramento's starting lineup, is ready to roll.

Monk missed the Kings’ play-in loss to the Pelicans with an ankle injury, so he will have extra motivation heading into Thursday. But the eight-year veteran has been successful against New Orleans throughout his three seasons with Sacramento.

With the Kings, Monk has averaged 12.7 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds in seven career games against the Pelicans. He also is well aware of what New Orleans did well against Sacramento last season and what must change in Thursday’s game.

“Their defensive schemes, I feel like we just played into their roles, into what they wanted us to do,” Monk said. “We played one-on-one instead of kicking the ball out how we normally do. So, we just fed into their game plans -- it won’t happen again.”

Seems like a feasible fix.

The Pelicans have had the Kings’ number for the past year, but to some besides Monk, the fact doesn’t mean much.

First-year Sacramento wing DeMar DeRozan, who wasn’t around for the Kings’ 0-6 stretch against the Pelicans, is treating the matchup like any other.

“Nah, not necessarily,” DeRozan told reporters on Wednesday (h/t NBC Sports California's Deuce Mason and Morgan Ragan). “Where we’re at now, [in] the position that we have put ourselves in, we’re just trying to take one game at a time. It’s an opportunity to go out there and get another win and see what happens.

“But there hasn’t really been talk about the 0-6 record from last year.”

Monk, DeRozan and the Kings all share their focus on beating the Pelicans.

For Monk, though, Thursday’s game will have an extra kick to it; for DeRozan, however, it will be just another night.

