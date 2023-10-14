Monk's bond with ‘best friend' Fox gives him comfort on the court

With De'Aaron Fox by his side, Kings guard Malik Monk can be his true self.

Sacramento's two sharpshooters played together in college at the University of Kentucky and were reunited on the court last season after Monk signed a two-year, $19.4 million contract in free agency.

Monk spoke to NBC Sports California's Morgan Ragan at Kings Media Day, where he was asked how happy he is to be playing alongside one of his close friends for a second season.

"It makes everything way more better, way more comfortable and fun," Monk told Ragan. "It's way more fun than playing with somebody you don't know or somebody new. Because you can just go to him and saying anything and laugh or he'll say something to you and laugh. It's just a comfort level."

Monk provided an important veteran presence off the bench for a young Kings team last season and averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game on 44.8-percent shooting from the field and 35.9 percent from 3-point range in a career-high 77 games played.

However, what might have been as important as his play on the court was the positive attitude he brought each and every day and the fun-loving personality that surfaced when he was around his best friend.

"That's just me being me," Monk said. "And playing basketball, that's my happy place too, so you can't be mad doing that. And I got all my guys with me. I've got my best friend Fox with me. That just makes me even more comfortable to do even more weird stuff that I do."

Monk and Fox have plenty of fun on the court together, but perhaps the highlight of their first season as teammates came in a 176-175 win vs. the Los Angeles Clippers where both Kentucky products scored 45 and 42 points respectively in the overtime thriller.

With expectations for the Kings sky-high this season, the close bond between Monk and Fox will play a big role in helping Sacramento achieve its lofty goals.