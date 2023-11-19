Kevin Huerter ruled out for Kings-Mavericks with left finger sprain

Kevin Huerter won’t play Sunday in the Kings’ matchup against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

Huerter will miss his first game of the season after being ruled out with a left finger sprain. The 25-year-old sharpshooter sustained the finger injury in the third quarter of Sacramento’s 129-120 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. He did return to the game and knocked down a crucial 3-pointer in the closing minutes of that win.

Huerter told The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson on Friday that his finger injury won’t be “bothersome long term.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In 11 contests this season, Huerter is averaging 13.5 points on 38.2 percent shooting from 3-point range. He started off the season cold from deep but has drained 24 3-pointers over the last six games.

The Mavericks listed superstar Luka Dončić as questionable with right knee soreness on the injury report Sunday. Dončić is averaging 31.0 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game this season.

The Kings have won five straight games and are preparing for their third matchup on a six-game road trip. Tune in to NBC Sports California at 4 p.m. PT for “Kings Pregame Live.”