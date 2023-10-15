Kevin Huerter details mindset as one of Kings' top shooters

Kevin Huerter is one of the top shooters on the Kings, converting 40.2 percent from long range during the 2022-23 NBA season.

However, the second-year Sacramento shooting guard has experienced frustrating shooting slumps at times, which can challenge a player mentally.

In an interview with NBC Sports California’s Morgan Ragan at Kings Media Day on Oct. 2, Huerter detailed how he stays locked in as a perimeter threat when he encounters struggles from the field.

“In that moment, if you’re struggling, I think it’s obviously important to know that you still have the confidence of the people around you,” Huerter told Ragan. “So, it is big, just people coming up, just like ‘Take the next shot. We trust you to make and take the next one.’”

When Huerter lets it fly, good things happen. Trailing NBA All-Stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, Huerter was the Kings’ third-leading scorer last season, averaging 15.2 points a night.

Huerter attributes his ability to find confidence during his offensive struggles to his coaches, who remind him he gets paid to sling the rock.

“I think something that has resonated for me is when I come in and a coach is telling me, ‘It’s your job to make the next shot. If you’re not going to be out there shooting or playing confident, we can’t have you on the court.’ I try to remember that.

“That’s just the way our offense works. That’s for everybody. [Mike Brown] doesn’t want us playing hesitant, scared or worrying about if it’s a good or bad shot. A lot of times, we’re going to move the ball until we find the open look, not necessarily the right player. So if it’s you’re time, you get a one-more-time skip [pass] and you’re open, it’s your job to take that shot without hesitation and trust it’s going in.”

It’s no mistake Huerter is primed for another strong season from deep in Sacramento, as he enters year six with a career average of 38.5 percent from the perimeter.

As the Kings crave an NBA Championship, Huerter must continue helping Sacramento space the floor.

In two preseason losses to the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers, the sharpshooter has done the opposite, averaging 2.5 points in 16.4 minutes on 25 percent shooting.

Huerter could use a strong outing and will have the opportunity against the Golden State Warriors in the Kings’ first preseason game at Golden 1 Center on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. PST.

The guard has averaged 10.6 points in nine career games against the Warriors, who eliminated Sacramento last season.