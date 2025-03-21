Huerter's ‘revenge game' vs. Kings spoils DeRozan's historic night

A familiar face spoiled DeMar DeRozan’s historic accomplishment.

On a night the star Kings forward became the 27th player in NBA history to score 25,000 points, Kevin Huerter got revenge on his former team, handing Sacramento a 128-116 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at Golden 1 Center.

Huerter, who was traded to Chicago in the same deal that sent De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in February, made his mark in his return to Sacramento, erupting for 25 points while adding five rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

It was intentional. The former Kings guard was looking for retaliation.

“One-hundred percent revenge game,” Huerter told reporters (h/t ABC 10’s Matt George). “One-hundred percent. So, that felt good [to] come out of here with a dub.”

Kevin Huerter didn't even try to pretend tonight wasn't about revenge against the Sacramento Kings. 👇 pic.twitter.com/uS7tSFjmB7 — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) March 21, 2025

Malik Monk, who scored an impressive five 3-pointers in the first quarter, led the way for the Kings with 34 points. Kings big man Trey Lyles contributed 22 points and six rebounds for Sacramento off the bench.

No bucket, however, was as significant as DeRozan’s personalized mid-range bucket in the dying minutes of the third quarter.

Sixteen NBA seasons in the making, DeRozan recognizes the privilege of accomplishing such historic feat – even if it’s going to take time to process its significance.

“It hasn’t really hit me,” DeRozan told reporters. “You know, it sucks losing. I think maybe tomorrow, day off it [will] kind of sink in.

“It’s always an honor. It’s an honor period to still be able to play this game at a high level. My 16th year being able to be recognized wherever it is of scorers in this league. I’ve been a fan of this league since I was a kid.

“I have nothing but love and respect for all the people that came before the people who built this league. To be able to be niched in any type of history in this league is an honor.”

Deebo is in legendary company 👑 pic.twitter.com/Ghj9WBQymG — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 21, 2025

Shooting 9 of 22 from the floor, DeRozan finished with 22 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Like Huerter and Kings guard Zach LaVine, DeRozan also faced a former team in Chicago on Thursday night.

No stranger to the scenario, the 35-year-old understands the motivation behind Huerter’s play.

“ … He came in here like he had a grudge, and he played like it,” DeRozan said. “He made big shots.



“He came up big and put up 25 for him. That’s how it goes sometimes when you’re playing against your former team.”

Huerter might have gotten revenge – and spoiled DeRozan’s historic night along the way – but, as Monk recognizes, the star forward is already at the doorstep of league immortality.

“Man, a lot of people don’t even get to the NBA,” Monk told reporters. “For him to do that, it’s crazy.

“I’m mad we didn’t get the win for him. Hats off to DeMar. That’s why he’s going to be in the Hall of Fame.”

