Ellis ‘ready for whatever' Kings role required of him this seaso

Kings guard Keon Ellis is prepared for coach Mike Brown to use him in multiple ways throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.

Ellis, who started 21 games last season, embraces off-ball responsibilities -- offensively and defensively -- and understands his game will revolve around Kings stars De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan.

At Wednesday's practice, the 24-year-old told reporters about his plug-and-play approach and his outlook on different lineups entering his third campaign.

“I think the game will still be played the same way, regardless [of] who I’m out there with,” Ellis said (h/t "The Deuce & Mo Podcast"). “Most of the time, I think Domas or Fox will be out there, so those guys will do a lot of the initiating, the playmaking… I mean, I always play off of guys anyway, so I don’t think there will be too much of a shift, honestly.

“I’m ready for whatever I’ll have to do anyway. So, I think I’ll be fine.”

Ellis split his time as a reserve and starter last season.

In 21 starts, Ellis averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He averaged 3.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and one assist in 36 games as a reserve. Ellis averaged 17.2 minutes per game overall, a major stride after he averaged 4.4 as a rookie.

Some players would grow frustrated without a consistent spot in a rotation; however, Ellis isn’t at all and instead makes Brown’s day-to-day easier.



“It’s extremely valuable,” Brown said about Ellis’ willingness and versatility (h/t “The Deuce & Mo Podcast”). “He’s different than what we have, in terms of his skill set. And you like the fact that you can throw him into the game.



“He can guard multiple guys on the perimeter, different types of players, especially guys that thrive in the pick-and-roll situation, while also being able to knock down an open catch-and-shoot three. His deflection rate is off the charts. And then for a guy his size, he’s a pretty good rebounder, too.”



Ellis can knock down open triples and comfortably defend the perimeter, two valuable traits in the modern NBA. Also, to Brown’s point, Ellis led the NBA last season with 3.7 deflections per game and was fourth in steals with 1.7.

Brown told reporters Tuesday that fellow Sacramento guard Kevin Huerter -- if given the green light -- likely would start over Ellis in the Kings’ season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden 1 Center on Thursday. That would mean Ellis would be in sweats to start games.

But Brown never is worried about Ellis potentially being cold because of the two-way force’s trademark preparation.

“There are a lot of good things that we see from a young guy in Keon,” Brown said. “We love his readiness, because every time we called his number [in 2023-24] and threw him in the game, he seemed to have an impact in some way, shape or form.”

Ellis, Brown and the entire Kings organization might not know how the third-year guard will be used over Sacramento’s 82-game gauntlet. But they all know Ellis will be ready when his name is called.

