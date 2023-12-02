Murray available for Kings vs. Nuggets after four-game injury absence

Keegan Murray is available to return for the Kings' game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night at Golden 1 Center -- a welcome change for Sacramento after the second-year forward missed the team's last four contests with a lower back injury.

Murray missed his first game with injury when the Kings fell to the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 22. He was a full participant in Friday's practice this week and most recently sat out of the Kings' 131-117 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center as he dealt with joint irritation in his lower back.

Sacramento is 2-2 in Murray's recent absence, and before missing the team's NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Golden State Warriors, the 23-year-old told reporters his return to play would be based on pain tolerance.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Kings still aren't fully healthy, though, with both Davion Mitchell (illness) and Alex Len (ankle) ruled out for Saturday's game. On Denver's side, Jamal Murray (ankle) is among the notable names on the injury report and remains questionable.

Keegan Murray likely would replace Chris Duarte in the starting five on a minutes restriction, but his return certainly means reduced time for Duarte, Sasha Vezenkov and Trey Lyles.