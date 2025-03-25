Domas feels ‘horrible' for play that injured Tatum's ankle

Domantas Sabonis is no stranger to injuries over the course of his NBA career -- and especially the 2024-25 season.

So when the Kings center was charged with a Flagrant 1 foul after stepping on the ankle of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum on Monday, he was filled with remorse.

"I feel horrible, you know," Sabonis told reporters after Sacramento's 113-95 loss to Boston at Golden 1 Center. "I've had a crazy month myself personally, you know, and you never want that to happen ...

"So I apologize."

Domantas Sabonis feels "horrible" for the play that injured Jayson Tatum in tonight's game pic.twitter.com/nXyQYYpjt0 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 25, 2025

The incident occurred with 3:35 remaining in the third quarter. Tatum drained a 3-point jumper, then fell to the floor in immediate pain after Sabonis landed on his foot while coming down from trying to block the shot.

Jayson Tatum leaves game with ankle injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XPjsdrmHsR — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) March 25, 2025

The Celtics forward shot both of his free throws, making one, then was helped off the court as "MVP" chants from Boston fans in Sacramento rained down around him.

It’s amazing how much Celtics fans travel all over the world Jayson Tatum MVP chants when he left with ankle injury pic.twitter.com/XSLHl8anMd — CELTICS ☘️ BANNER 19 (@BiggLynch) March 25, 2025

The Celtics listed Tatum as doubtful to return after the injury with a left ankle sprain, and he didn't re-enter the game. After the contest, Boston coach Joe Mazzulla offered an update on Tatum but didn't disclose if the Celtics star would miss any more time.

"He seems to be doing OK," Mazzula told reporters. "He’s icing it right now. I didn't see the play. They made the right call -- it was a flagrant foul. Fortunate that he was able to shoot the free throws. [He's] taking care of it right now.”

Sabonis on Monday was playing in his first game back after sustaining an ankle injury of his own in the Kings' 132-122 win over the Memphis Grizzles one week prior. And when he was injured last Monday, he was playing in just his second game after missing six contests with a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

The Kings star knows how devastating injuries can be, and it's clear Sabonis is sending well wishes to Tatum after the unfortunate play.

