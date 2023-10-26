Jay Williams gives Kings second-best odds to win the West

The Kings took the NBA by storm during the 2022-23 season, earning the third seed in the Western Conference behind the league's most explosive scoring offense.

ESPN's Jay Williams believes that Sacramento is poised to take an even bigger leap this season, confidently proclaiming the Kings are the most dangerous team in the West outside of the reigning champion Denver Nuggets.

"Denver is the favorite, we all know that," Williams said Thursday on "First Take." "Sacramento has the best odds in my opinion to contend for a championship, more than any other team in the Western Conference other than Denver."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Jay Williams says the Sacramento Kings have the second-best odds in the West of reaching the NBA Finals:



“Denver is the favorite, we all know that. You know, Sacramento has the best odds to contend for a championship more than any other team in the Western Conference.” pic.twitter.com/xS7NT6VryZ — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) October 26, 2023

Sacramento started the 2023-24 season on a high note, with a resounding 130-114 win on the road over the Utah Jazz. Harrison Barnes erupted for 33 points, and five players were in double figures on a night that saw its All-NBA superstar De'Aaron Fox have a relatively quiet night by his standards with 18 points in 33 minutes.

All-Star big man Damontas Sabonis picked up where he left off last season, recording 22 points and 12 rebounds against the Jazz after leading the NBA in double-doubles during the 2022-23 season.

Malik Monk delivered the highlight of the season so far, slamming a monster dunk over Jazz guard Kris Dunn, sending a powerful message that this Kings team will be a box-office attraction once again.

MALIK MONK DID THAT 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/tdWrpaJqwj — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) October 26, 2023

With a young team that is able to operate at a breakneck pace, Sacramento has positioned itself well to make a run at the Western Conference crown for years to come.