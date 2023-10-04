JaVale McGee has hilarious NSFW reaction to Kings victory beam

Things can drastically change in a year's time, and that certainly is the case for JaVale McGee and his feelings toward the Kings victory beam.

When asked about his thoughts on the sensation of the purple lasers atop Golden 1 Center after every Kings win, it's safe to assume McGee wasn't a big fan of the beam last season.

"As an outsider, I hated it," McGee said at Kings Media Day on Monday. "Last year I was with [the] Dallas [Mavericks] and I did the huddle right before the game. And the last thing I would say, I believe we played y'all back to back, and the last thing I would say is -- excuse my language -- 'Last but not least, f--k that beam.'

"Because we didn't want them to light up, cause if they light it that means [they] won. So we were trying to come in here and get a win."

JaVale McGee was … not a fan of the beam last year 😂 pic.twitter.com/Lqtea0Delw — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) October 2, 2023

But things have changed for the 7-foot-1 center since he signed a one-year contract with Sacramento this offseason.

The three-time NBA champion still feels very strongly toward the beam, just in a different way.

"But being on the opposite side of actually lighting the beam, you know that's exactly what I'm saying," McGee said. "Let's light that mother f--king beam."

McGee is entering his 16th NBA season and first with the Kings, who will be the ninth organization he has been a part of. At Day 1 of training camp Tuesday, the 35-year-old already was using his voice to lead practice.

After a disappointing year in Dallas, the Olympic gold medalist is ready for a fresh start in the same city where his mother was drafted as a WNBA rookie. And now, McGee cannot wait to light the beam.