Why Kings were JaVale McGee's preferred destination in NBA free agency 

The Kings added championship pedigree to their frontcourt, signing 15-year NBA veteran JaVale McGee to a one-year, $3 million contract in August.

During an exclusive interview with NBC Sports California's Kyle Draper, McGee explained why Sacramento offered him the most ideal landing spot as a coveted free agent.

"Whenever I'm a free agent, I usually look around and see what is the best fit for me," McGee told Draper. "Out of all the teams and the role Mike [Brown] wanted me to play coming off the bench, it was the best fit for me and what I think I can be successful at."

McGee spent two seasons working closely with Brown when the Kings coach was one of Golden State's top assistants on a team that won back-to-back NBA titles during the center's two seasons with the Warriors.

The 7-footer then detailed how his previous history with Brown factored into his decision to sign with Sacramento despite having other teams vying for his services.

"It definitely played into it," McGee shared. "Mike called, we had a conversation, and the conversation went well. Everybody else I had a conversation with, I just wasn't as comfortable as I was with Mike. So definitely, the relationship we've had before definitely helped me make the decision to come here."

The Kings made a name for themselves last season with a league-best offense that operated at a breakneck pace. McGee explained why that up-tempo attack appealed to him when deciding where he would sign during the offseason.

"Their speed is amazing, the pace that they play," McGee said. "On a selfish level, they play through the big a lot. They play through the center position a lot. All the teams that I've been on where I got the opportunity to have the ball in my hand, and not just on a scoring aspect, on a playmaking aspect also, I was successful. So when the opportunity came to come here, that was one of the main things, I was like, 'okay, with their system, I can definitely thrive and be successful."

Domantas Sabonis had a career-best season as the featured big for Sacramento, earning All-NBA honors and an All-Star nod. McGee will look to provide a spark off the bench and help the Kings maintain their status among the most explosive offenses in the Association for a second consecutive season.