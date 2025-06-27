The Kings are on the hunt for a point guard.

After trading Davion Mitchell last offseason and then trading De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs this past season, Sacramento’s options at the ‘one’ have been limited.

After NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Kings were in the market for 31-year-old Dennis Schröder, The Athletic's Sam Amick followed on Wednesday night that the Kings could be in the market for another pair of NBA veterans, Tyus Jones and Russell Westbrook.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

“The Kings indeed have serious interest in veteran Dennis Schröder,” Amick wrote. “That is, of course, if he doesn’t get something done with the Detroit Pistons first (league sources say he’s been in talks on that front this week). Fellow free agents Tyus Jones and Russell Westbrook are also known to be options that the Kings are considering.”

Westbrook declined his option with the Denver Nuggets and Jones entered free agency after one season with the Phoenix Suns.

Jones signed a one-year deal with the Suns in 2024 and averaged 10.2 points and 5.3 assists per game – both were less than his season prior, which he played with the Washington Wizards.

The 29-year-old likely would fit in better with Sacramento given his age and the fact that the Kings still are planning to build around center Domantas Sabonis and forward Keegan Murray.

As for the former MVP Westbrook, the 36-year-old had his ups and downs with the Nuggets and averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game with Denver.

Both players could give the Kings significant help at the point guard position, as Malik Monk struggled as the designated ball-handler during the second half of last season. He had issues keeping possession of the ball and averaged a career-high 2.4 turnovers per game on the season, but an even worse 3.1 turnovers per game following the Fox trade in February.

Sacramento's free agency hunt for a point guard is sure to be a busy one and that officially will start on June 30.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast