Why Draymond claims Domas' record vs. AD is a ‘coincidence'

After the Kings defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center, much of the postgame discussion surrounded Domantas Sabonis now owning a perfect 10-0 record against Lakers big man Anthony Davis, to which Warriors forward Draymond Green chimed in.

Speaking on the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show," Green explained that he only heard of Sabonis' record recently, claiming it as just an interesting coincidence.

“Everybody making such a huge deal out of AD being 0-10 facing Sabonis,” Green said. “And everybody's like 'Is that a coincidence, do you make anything of that,' and it's interesting because the first thing I ever heard, the first time I ever heard of it was AD being 0-9. And then you go into a road game at Sac, you lose the game and everybody's like 'see, now he's 0-10.' "

Green then went on to explain that it’s not just a man-to-man matchup between Davis and Sabonis, explaining that every team in the NBA can have tough games against teams that have a roster advantage at certain positions, explaining that De’Aaron Fox has been a huge impact player for the Kings.

“And so, I actually view that as one of those coincidence-type things like do we really believe that Sabonis is better than AD or could he be a tough matchup,” Green explained. “Of course, everybody has tough matchups, but you also can't make it just about Sabonis and AD because the reality is Sacramento's offense does run through Sabonis but… It's not like mano a mano like this record is trying to make it out to be.

“You can't ignore De’Aaron Fox, De’Aaron Fox has been better than any point guard the Lakers have had the last couple years…So, I think it's more of a coincidence.”

While basketball is a team sport, Sabonis has put up some pretty impressive numbers in the 10 games he has played against Davis, averaging a double-double with 13.3 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

This season has been particularly one-sided for Sabonis and Sacramento as they swept the season series with Los Angeles, leaving many Lakers fans outwardly hoping that the teams do not meet in the playoffs.