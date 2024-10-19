McDermott, Kings explain why he's perfect systemic fit

It hasn't taken long for Kings forward Doug McDermott to adjust to his new home in Sacramento.

McDermott, who agreed to a one-year contract with the team Wednesday, explained to reporters Friday why he believes he will fit well in coach Mike Brown's detailed offense.

“I love to shoot, I love to play fast," McDermott said (h/t Deuce Mason and Morgan Ragan). "I mean, I love to cut. That’s kind of all we do here. It’s a perfect system, and everybody’s always moving. It’s one of those deals where you can’t really be wrong. If you’re standing, you’re probably doing something wrong. Just continue to constantly be moving and putting pressure on the defense.”

McDermott, 32, has shot 47 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range over the course of his 10-year career.

He helps Sacramento in two areas the team needs -- size and shooting.

And Brown's offense in particular, which has been top five in the NBA in 3-pointers made over the last two seasons, certainly will implement McDermott's sharpshooting ability to its advantage.

“For sure, yeah," McDermott said when asked if he'll have the green light to shoot. "It’s one of those systems where they want to shoot a lot of 3s, [and] they want to play fast. That’s my game. I feel like I can’t make a lot of mistakes out there, as long as I’m aggressive, making the defense work for things and providing space for some of these superstars.

"That’s kind of what my role has been in the NBA. And I love being a part of it here.”

Brown confirmed McDermott has a "neon" green light, and he told reporters that he believes the veteran forward could also help space the floor.

"With the way that we spray it and the way that we touch the paint, I think he’s going to get easier looks, which is going to be very good for us," Brown said. "And if he doesn’t get easier looks, that means they’re guarding him like that (very closely), which will create more space for the rest of our guys."

Kings star point guard is excited to have another veteran presence around and looking forward to seeing how McDermott helps impact winning.

McDermott played four seasons with the Indiana Pacers alongside new Kings teammate Domantas Sabonis. He knows better than anyone just how unique of a player Sabonis is, and he'll quickly learn how the star center is the vessel of Sacramento's offense.

“That helps a lot, yeah," McDermott said about his relationship with Sabonis. "Obviously, just playing with him already, kind of knowing the way he likes to play; also, [Kings center] Alex Len, guys like that who can really pass the ball. Just being here, anything they need, just to impact winning; whether that’s not playing, being thrown out there and having to shoot a bunch of 3s, whenever my number’s called, I’ll be ready.”

