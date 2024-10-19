McDermott explains how Kings almost drafted him in 2014

Newly signed Kings forward Doug McDermott almost joined Sacramento a decade ago.

McDermott, who agreed to a one-year contract with the team Wednesday, recently explained he was on the team’s radar ahead of the 2014 NBA Draft.

“I was always excited about Sacramento,” McDermott told reporters Friday. “I came out here and worked out… they met with us in Chicago.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Kings held the No. 8 overall pick in the 2014 draft, which they used to select guard Nik Stauskas. The Denver Nuggets selected McDermott three picks later, then traded him to the Chicago Bulls on draft night.

Sacramento traded Stauskas to the Philadelphia 76ers the following offseason for a return that included a 2017 first-round draft pick swap, which the Kings used to select point guard De’Aaron Fox.

McDermott has played for six teams over the span of his 10-year NBA career, most recently with the Indiana Pacers last season after starting the year with the San Antonio Spurs.

A decade after the Kings passed on him three picks before he was drafted, he now joins the team with excitement.

“I’ve always been a fan of the organization,” McDermott said. “I kind of missed playing at [Arco Arena], you know, with the In-N-Out Burger next to it. But [Golden 1 Center] has been awesome, the fans have been great and it’s a special place to play.”

McDermott has shot 47 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range in his 10 years of NBA service. He is expected to add size and shooting ability to complement the Kings’ core of Fox, DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast