Christie calls LaVine ‘incorrect' for Kings vibes comment

Kings interim coach Doug Christie doesn’t agree with guard Zach LaVine's recent comments.

Following Sacramento’s 113-95 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday night at Golden 1 Center, LaVine, visibly upset while speaking to reporters, referred to the Kings’ vibes as "not good" after falling under .500 for the first time since Feb. 7.

Less than 24 hours later, while addressing the media prior to Sacramento’s matchup against the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, Christie pointed to why LaVine’s comments were inaccurate.

Or, as Christie said …

“He was incorrect,” Christie told reporters (h/t Sactown Sports 1140’s Brenden Nunes).

Sitting at 35-36, the Kings are quickly sinking in a tight Western Conference playoff race, winning just three of their last 10 games.

The team’s struggles are reflected in LaVine's most recent performances, averaging just 12.7 points on 15-of-42 shooting (35.7 percent) from the field and 3 of 15 (20 percent) from 3-point range throughout Sacramento’s current three-game losing streak.

As Christie alluded to, the Kings’ locker room atmosphere, with every excuse to feel down, was optimistic on Monday night.

“I think when you ask a question like that, after you go through a little bit of a losing streak, it’s more about not being happy that you lost,” Christie added.

“Like, I’m upset that I lost. But when I addressed them upstairs, everybody sat down, and the first thing I said was, ‘I’m happy to see that your vibe is right because I was about to say something.’

“But their vibe was spectacular. But that’s how it’s always been, and I know Zach takes this serious, and they all do, but there’s also understanding that your vibe ain’t only right when you’re winning... but I’m not about that, and that locker room ain’t gonna be about that.



Like Christie, guard Keon Ellis echoed a sentiment that dispels any negative tension in Sacramento.

Keon Ellis' response to Zach LaVine saying the vibe "is not good" in the Kings' locker room.



"I think the vibes in the locker room are great, actually. I just think, on the court, we have to figure out how to come together a little more." — Tristi Rodriguez (@tristi_r14) March 25, 2025

As the regular season comes down to 11 games – including a six-game road trip with stops against the Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons – Christie hopes his team walks together, shoulder to shoulder.

Even when the results are going Sacramento’s way.



“It’s gonna be about trying to figure it out, trying to problem solve, uplifting my brother, supporting my brother, and that goes with however many games you lose,” Christie concluded.



“And at the same time, we’re elated and happy when we win. But it’s a process to what we have to go through. It’s a lot that’s happened here in a really, really short amount of time, and that’s just a reality, no excuse.

“We expect to win every game that we go out there and play, because I think that we have the talent to do that, and when it doesn’t, it hurts, and it’s supposed to hurt...”

