Christie had lofty LaVine praise before reported Kings-Bulls trade

Doug Christie always has been a big fan of guard Zach LaVine, even before the Kings reportedly acquired him in a three-team trade with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.

Before the Jan.12 matchup between Sacramento and Chicago at United Center, the Kings' interim head coach expressed admiration for LaVine’s shooting abilities.

“He’s just an incredible talent,” Christie told reporters. “If you give him space, he can shoot. If you let him get by you, he’s aerial. He’s got midrange, he’s a four-level scorer in my opinion. Deep three, three, midrange, at the basket, he shoots free throws at a high clip. So, it doesn’t surprise me, watching [his] film.”

Doug Christie is definitely a fan of Zach LaVine.



Both are from the same area in Seattle.



When the Kings were in Chicago a few weeks ago, Christie called him a "four-level scorer." pic.twitter.com/dFwS4U4QwY — Deuce Mason (@DeuceMason) February 3, 2025

In that game on Jan 12., LaVine showed his dynamic range as a scorer and rebounder, with 36 points and 10 rebounds, though Sacramento ultimately held on for the 124-119 win over Chicago.

LaVine comes to the Kings via the reported blockbuster De’Aaron Fox trade, and he is expected to be a dynamic scoring threat along with Domantas Sabonis, former Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk.

A two-time NBA All-Star, LaVine is averaging 24.0 points on a career-high 51.1 percent shooting from the field and 44.6 percent from 3-point range this season.

Since Christie assumed head coaching duties on Dec. 27, Sacramento has reasserted itself as a contender for a playoff spot.

Currently, the Kings stand at 24-24, good for 10th place in the Western Conference, only 3.5 games back of sixth place.

With LaVine adding another scoring dimension to the team, the Kings hope he can lift the franchise to a top-six seed and a guaranteed playoff spot.

