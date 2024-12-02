NBA states refs missed key foul on Domas, not Wemby, in Kings-Spurs

The NBA announced on Monday that the Kings weren’t robbed of anything in the final moments of Sacramento’s 127-125 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.

Instead, the league’s Last Two Minute Report ruled that Sacramento committed a foul unnoticed by the game’s officiating crew.

The play in question came when Spurs guard Chris Paul missed the second of his two free throws while San Antonio held a 125-122 lead with 9.6 seconds remaining in regulation. Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis was tangled up with San Antonio center Victor Wembanyama while the two tried to box each other out -- no whistle blew.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Per L2M Report, an incorrect non-call was made when Sabonis clamped and held Victor Wembanyama's arm. NBA says Sabonis initiated the illegal contact between the two players during the rebound. #nba #porvida #sanantonio #gospursgo pic.twitter.com/i1OqntqByk — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 2, 2024

Both players clearly initiated contact.

However, the league's report stated: “Sabonis clamps and holds Wembanyama's arm, initiating the illegal contact between the two players during the rebound.”

Those at Golden 1 Center sure felt otherwise.

Sabonis did have hold of Wembanyama’s arm; not even Kings fans could deny that. Though, the NBA failed to acknowledge Wembanyama going over Sabonis’ back en route to tipping the ball out to Spurs forward Keldon Johnson who quickly got it to Paul, who after intentionally being fouled again, put the game away with two points at the charity stripe.

Wembanyama’s act going unacknowledged -- during and after the game -- is surprising considering how blatant his over-the-back foul was.

But, the NBA’s report did say that Sabonis initiated the illegal contact, which evidently left San Antonio’s 7-foot-3 center off the hook.

The Kings would have a chance to tie the game at 125 if Wembanyama was charged for a foul. But what’s done is done, and Sacramento fell to 9-12, and Sabonis’ 18th consecutive double-double was for nothing.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast