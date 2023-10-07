Sabonis thrilled to remain with Kings after contract extension 

After the Kings' exciting 2022-23 NBA season that saw Sacramento snap its playoff drought, the team's first order of business this summer was to keep their core intact.

That included signing All-NBA big man Damontas Sabonis to a lucrative extension that will have him under contract through the 2027-28 season.

Sabonis explained that the extension wasn't necessarily something he had planned on heading into the offseason, but was grateful for the opportunity to remain in Sacramento for the foreseeable future.

"Oh no, I mean things happen in [the] summer, opportunity came available, and I'm happy the franchise believes in me, and I can be here for a long time now," Sabonis told reporters after Thursday's training camp practice.

Domantas Sabonis talks about signing his contract extension this past summer, his desire to be with the Kings long-term, and his observations of training camp following Thursday evening's scrimmage in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/mdnHxgphUt — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) October 6, 2023

When asked if the Kings were aggressive in their attempts to get a deal done, Sabonis confirmed the organization made it a priority to ensure he would be a part of the team's future.

"Oh yeah, of course," Sabonis said. " I wanted to stay here, so when the opportunity came I was more than happy to sign."

Sabonis also shared that the reception he has received from Kings fans since his arrival made him feel like Sacramento was the place he wanted to be long-term.

"Day one, when I got traded and I walked out, I got a standing ovation from the fans," Sabonis added. "I care about all that stuff, and the fans have been big to me and my family and everyone here."

Sabonis then was asked if he felt like Sacramento is his NBA home now, which he confirmed while citing his excitement to play alongside fellow All-NBA selection De'Aaron Fox.

"Of course, there is a lot of trust in me in this franchise for [De'Aaron] Fox and I to lead, and we're excited," Sabonis explained.

Sabonis also detailed how playing with a player like Fox impacted his desire to stay with the Kings.

"Big, having a dynamic guard like that, a superstar that can do everything," Sabonis said. "Offense and defense, I mean it means everything. You guys saw it last year. For me, as a big to play with someone like that makes life so much easier."

Sabonis is coming off an extremely impressive campaign where he averaged 19.1 points and 12.3 rebounds per game while shooting 61.5 percent from the floor.