Domantas Sabonis

Kings' Sabonis named NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week

By Taylor Wirth

Domantas Sabonis received his flowers for his dominant performance on the hardwood.

The Kings center and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland were named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for their big games last week. 

Sabonis averaged a 20-point, 20-rebound double-double over his last three contests, playing a vital role in Sacramento extending its winning streak to seven games.

Kings guards DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk also received votes for the award.

In 36 games this season, Sabonis is averaging a career-high 20.7 points, 14.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest on 59.9-percent shooting from the field and 46 percent from 3-point range.

The Kings' big man was a head-scratching omission from the NBA All-Star roster last season, and after his strong start to the 2024-25 campaign, has positioned himself well to secure his fourth career midseason honor.

