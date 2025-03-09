Kings provide encouraging updates on Monk, Sabonis injuries

Kings stars Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk are working their way back to the court from their respective injuries.

Sacramento announced Monk, who sustained a right toe sprain in the second quarter of the Kings' win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, has been cleared for on-court activity and completed an individual workout on Saturday. The starting point guard remains out and will miss his third consecutive game when the Kings play the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at Intuit Dome.

Sabonis, meanwhile, has missed Sacramento's last four games with a grade 1 hamstring strain. He remains out for the next two Kings contests, the team announced, but he also has been cleared for on-court activity and completed an individual workout Saturday.

Neither Monk nor Sabonis will travel to Los Angeles for the Kings-Clippers game, FOX40's Sean Cunningham reported Saturday, citing sources.

Monk is averaging career highs across the board with 17.6 points on 44.1-percent shooting, adding 3.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.5 minutes across 52 games (39 starts). Since becoming the starting point guard after De'Aaron Fox's departure, Monk is averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.3 turnovers in 12 games.

The Kings are 3-1 without Sabonis since he injured his hamstring, and the starting big man has averaged 19.9 points on 59.6-percent shooting from the field and 43.2 percent from 3-point range this season, along with an NBA-leading 14.4 rebounds per game.

Though the Kings are enjoying a recent hot stretch, they certainly are looking forward to the returns of their two starters.

