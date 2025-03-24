Kings share encouraging Sabonis injury update before game vs. Celtics

Good news, Kings fans.

Domantas Sabonis has made significant progress in the return-to-play process after missing Sacramento's last three games with a moderate right ankle sprain, the Kings announced in a statement on Sunday. Sabonis will be questionable for Sacramento's matchup with the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics on Monday night at Golden 1 Center.

The star center injured his ankle during the second quarter of the Kings' 132-122 win over the Memphis Grizzlies last Monday.

Domantas Sabonis exited tonight's game and will NOT return after appearing to injure his ankle on this play



Sacramento managed to grit out two tough wins over playoff-caliber opponents without Sabonis, earning impressive victories against the Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers before falling to the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks in back-to-back games.

While center Jonas Valančiūnas has filled in admirably during Sabonis' absence, the All-NBA big man's return to the court will be a massive boost to the Kings' pursuit of a postseason spot in an airtight Western Conference playoff picture.

Sabonis is averaging 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists during the 2024-25 NBA season, and will seek to make an immediate impact upon his return to action.

