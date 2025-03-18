Christie proud of Kings' ‘fight' after abrupt Domas injury exit

SACRAMENTO – The Kings didn’t have an official update on Domantas Sabonis’ health status after the 6-foot-11 center sustained a pair of injuries during Monday’s 132-122 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Sabonis wasn’t available to talk to the media, either, putting his status in somewhat of a limbo situation right as the regular season turns into the home stretch.

However the situation turns out, Sacramento guard Zach LaVine hopes that Sabonis takes his time getting back.

“Domas wants to be out there as much as anybody,” LaVine said. “We need to make sure he doesn’t rush back, and takes care of himself because we’re going to need him in the long run.”

That might be the understatement of the season.

Sacramento is 31-27 in games that Sabonis plays this season. In the nine games that he’s been unavailable, the Kings are 3-6.

A few bumps and bruises are nothing to Sabonis, something that teammate DeMar DeRozan joked about following the victory at Golden 1 Center.

This time it, however, it appears to be beyond normal bumps and bruises.

Sabonis had to have four stitches over his left eye after Memphis’ Luke Kennard tried a spin move and hit Domas’ face with the back of his head in the first half. The incident left blood trickling down Sabonis face as he walked to the locker room for treatment.

Domas had to go to the locker room after colliding with Luke Kennard pic.twitter.com/HbeihIlNrB — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 18, 2025

The Kings’ big man returned to the court but didn’t stick around long. Sabonis suffered what looked to be a serious ankle injury when he drove for a layup in the third quarter. That resulted in another trip to the locker room, and this time Sabonis – who walked with a severe limp – did not come back.

Domantas Sabonis exited tonight's game and will NOT return after appearing to injure his ankle on this play



[image or embed] — Kings on NBC Sports California (@nbcskings.bsky.social) March 17, 2025 at 8:29 PM

What did happen was that instead of wilting without their best player, the Kings linked together long enough to get a much-needed victory after Sacramento had lost four consecutive games and five of their last six.

Interim coach Doug Christie didn’t seem too surprised.

“Our unit is a tight unit,” Christie said. “When I listen to them on the bus, when I hear them on the plane, it reminds me a lot of different times. I know that when you hear that type of communication it usually translates to the floor. So when one of their brothers goes down, I expect nothing less than for all of them to galvanize and stick together.”

The other Kings players definitely stepped up when Sabonis went down.

Sacramento had three players – LaVine, Malik Monk and DeRozan – score 22 points or more, with five players overall reaching double figures. That included a blue-collar effort from back-up center Jonas Valančiūnas (eight points, five rebounds, three blocks in 16 minutes) and steady play from bench players Keon Ellis, Jake LaRavia and Trey Lyles.

“They went in there and had the building rocking,” LaVine said. “Really jump-started us and that just carried over throughout the rest of the game.”

The Kings hold a slim lead over the Dallas Mavericks for the Western Conference's No.9 playoff seed. Dallas, which did not play Monday, is two games back and has the edge for the final play-in position.

“I’m always concerned when my teammate’s not on the court,” DeRozan said when asked about Sabonis’ situation. “It looked pretty bad, but Domas [is] strong. He’ll probably be back sooner than we think.”

With 15 games remaining in the regular season, there’s still enough time for Sacramento to maybe move up a spot or two. Just as easily, they could fall back a spot or two, especially if Sabonis is sidelined for very long.

The way the Kings comported themselves after Sabonis’ injuries, however, should help Christie sleep a little easier in the coming days.

“That’s more of what we expect as far as the fight,” Christie said. “They all came in a brought the level of physicality, intensity, enthusiasm, all the things that we talk about. Really proud of the way that they approached the game tonight.

“That’s a level of trust amongst teammates that I think speaks to when one of their brethren go down, how do they respond to that.”

