How Fox's selfless nature helped Sabonis adjust after trade to Kings

Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox have become an impressive 1-2 punch for the Kings over the past two seasons, as both players helped transform the team into a solid Western Conference contender.

Sabonis told NBC Sports California's Morgan Ragan in the latest "Kings Central" episode about his special relationship with Fox since his February 2022 trade to the Kings.

Sabonis expressed his appreciation and gratitude for Fox and the Kings welcoming him with open arms and allowing him to be himself on the court, noting that it is not always the case when a new player comes into the fold.

“When I got traded they welcomed me with open arms, and I’ve said it many times, I think Fox is a dominant point guard in the league, this year he’s one of the best, or the best, and for him to let a big come to his team, get the rebound and bring it up, you don’t usually see that,” Sabonis said.

“All you hear is these other top players on the team not getting along, and he just really let me do my own thing.”

Sabonis then went on to describe his experience playing in his first game with the Kings -- a 132-119 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves -- and how Fox and the team immediately were supportive of him.

“You go out there, you don’t know what to expect, everything was a new experience to be honest. Everything was new, and just having the support from my teammates, and them just letting me be me, and it felt easy.” Sabonis told Ragan. “Fox obviously had a big part in that; he was encouraging, hitting passes, getting me open, getting me some easy looks. He made that transition way easier.”

The Sabonis trade opened a new dimension for the Kings, as he has provided a huge presence inside, leading the NBA in rebounds per game and total rebounds during the 2022-2023 season.

Sabonis had Fox were selected to the NBA All-Star roster in 2022-2023, becoming the first Kings to earn the honor since DeMarcus Cousins in 2016.

Last season, the dynamic Sabonis-Fox duo lead the Kings to the third seed in the Western Conference playoffs, the first playoff appearance for Sacramento in 17 years. And the best, perhaps, is yet to come.