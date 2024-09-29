How Domas' dad Arvydas hilariously reacted to star's Netflix show

There is nothing like a humorous dad reaction.

That’s exactly what Kings star Domantas Sabonis got out of his father, FIBA and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis, when asked if he could get in front of Netflix cameras.

Speaking to Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams” show, Domantas detailed how his father reacted about appearing on Netflix’s “Starting 5,” a new series that follows five NBA superstars, including Sacramento’s big man.

“My dad is old school,” Sabonis told Adams. “He’s like, ‘I don’t know.’ I’m like, ‘Dad, you need to film for a couple of seconds.’ He’s like, ‘Really?’ It was harder to get him on camera.”



Now, that’s not exactly how Sabonis’ mom and the rest of his family reacted.

They’re, let’s say, a lot more open to the idea.

“But I know what we think as a family,” Sabonis added. “We’re closed off behind cameras and stuff. So, doing this and being the first one in my family to put our name out there.



“My mom understands; she’s like, ‘It’s a whole different time. You gotta do it; take advantage.’”

The elder Sabonis isn’t a stranger to cameras, though.



The Hall of Fame center was selected No. 24 overall in the 1995 NBA Draft by the Portland TrailBlazers, where he earned All-Rookie First Team honors. Additionally, he led the Lithuanian national team to back-to-back bronze medal finishes at the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games.

You see, elder Sabonis is, in fact, old school, and if his preferences on getting filmed off the court weren’t proof of that, his thoughts on the modern game – the “soft” fouls and all – will put any doubts to rest.

“Probably all of that that you just said,” Sabonis concluded. “All of that stuff. Like, just go out and play. It’s a game. It’s not that complicated. So when he hears all of this stuff, he’s like, ‘How is this even possible?!’”

