Giants ace Webb upset by ‘unbelievable' Domas All-Star snub

Like other Kings fans far and wide, San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb can't believe Domantas Sabonis wasn't included on the 2025 NBA All-Star Game roster.

The star Sacramento center wasn't selected as a starter or a reserve despite his dominant numbers during the 2024-25 NBA season, and Webb, a noted Kings fan, isn't happy.

"I know we talked about social media here, and I did tweet out -- I was very upset that Domantas did not make the All-Star team," Webb told ABC 10's Kevin John on Saturday during an event at Del Oro High School in Loomis, about 30 minutes northeast of Sacramento.

"I was very upset that Domantas did not make the All-Star team...He's a guy who's going to be in the MVP conversation...It's unbelievable."



-Logan Webb on Domantas Sabonis being snubbed from the All-Star game pic.twitter.com/HZq5ecvCjo — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) February 1, 2025

Shortly after All-Star reserves were announced Thursday -- and neither Sabonis nor Kings guard De'Aaron Fox made the cut -- Webb took to social media to voice his displeasure.

How tf did Sabonis not make the All Star team?? What a joke @NBA — Logan Webb (@LoganWebb1053) January 30, 2025

Webb also shared several posts that put the Sabonis snub into perspective, including one graphic that compared the Kings star's numbers this season to Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün, who made the All-Star team over Sabonis. Another Webb repost from Underdog NBA showed just how rare Sabonis' omission from the roster is.

Players in NBA history to average 20+ PPG, 10+ RPG, 5+ APG and not be an All-Star:



Domantas Sabonis (this season)

Russell Westbrook (2021)



End of list. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) January 30, 2025

The Giants pitcher knows what it's like to feel snubbed. Webb didn't make the MLB All-Star team in 2022 or 2023 despite strong campaigns, though he finally made it to the Midsummer Classic in 2024.

It's hard to imagine Sabonis doing anything more than he already has done this season, however, averaging 20.9 points on 61.0-percent shooting from the field and 48.1 percent from 3-point range, with 14.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 36.3 minutes through 44 games. Still, he can take solace in the fact that he already is a three-time All-Star -- twice with the Indiana Pacers and once with the Kings.

"You keep reading these stats about [how] there's only been two or three players who have done this or that, and yeah, I think it sucks for him, kind of watching, getting to know him a little bit," Webb told John. "And then I watched [him on Netflix's 'Starting 5']. He kind of talks about it, and it just sucks for him, because I feel like I've been there where I felt like I could have made it, and there's always people that are deserving, right? But I think if you're looking at one guy like him, like I'm very different than he was, right?

"He's a guy who I think is going to be in the MVP conversation, just what he's doing on the court. For that guy not to be an All-Star, it's unbelievable."

