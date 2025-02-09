Kings rookie Carter explains origins of his defensive philosophy

Devin Carter has yet to register a dozen games in the NBA, yet his defensive talent is known league-wide.

But what exactly sparked the Kings rookie guard’s strong emphasis on solid defensive play?



During an interview with NBC Sports California's Morgan Ragan on "Kings Central," Carter, the No. 13 overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, detailed the reason behind his defensive prowess.



“At the end of the day, I feel like if I’m not scoring, if I’m not making shots or anything, I can stay on the court with my defense,” Carter told Ragan.

Prior to the 2024-25 NBA season, the two-way 22-year-old guard was projected to be a key defensive piece for Sacramento.



Last season, Carter averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists along with 1.8 steals and 1 block per game at Providence, earning the 2023-24 Big East Conference Player of the Year award.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In other words, his defensive efforts complemented a solid offensive output.



“As long as you’re not a liability on defense, you always have a shot,” Carter added. “And the longer you stay on the court, the easier it is for you to catch a rhythm to make shots and start feeling the flow for our offense.



“So, as long as you're playing defense, in my mind, it’s basically how I stay on the court.”

Growing up the son of a former NBA player and assistant coach gave Carter access to an elite defensive philosophy at a young age.

In many ways, gifted defense was destined to be a cornerstone of Carter’s game.



“And then, growing up just watching my dad,” Carter recalled. “He was a defender, taking that challenge and taking on the player on the other team, being able to say, ‘Yeah, I guarded him, or I shut him down.’ “

“It’s usually hard to shut down a professional scorer, but slowing him down [and] getting the stop when it matters is what you look forward to.”

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast