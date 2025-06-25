The Kings appear to be targeting depth at the guard position this summer.

Sacramento reportedly is believed to be a likely leading suitor for veteran guard Dennis Schröder, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Tuesday.

MUCH more on the Kings and MANY trade, free agency and draft matters in this new piece co-scribed with @JakeLFischer: https://t.co/niZqzRShhZ pic.twitter.com/XWls8MSNtK — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 25, 2025

Schröder, 31, is coming off a 2024-25 NBA season in which he averaged an admirable 13.1 points on 40.6-percent shooting and 5.4 assists per game while being traded from the Brooklyn Nets, where he started the season, to the Golden State Warriors and later to the Detroit Pistons.

The veteran could help Kings coach Doug Christie by providing everyday stability as the facilitator Sacramento seemingly lost when trading De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in the multi-team deal that brought Zach LaVine to Northern California.

A career journeyman, Schröder has played for nine total teams, even after a stable five-year start to his career with the Atlanta Hawks (2013-2018); the Kings would be his 10th.

It is unknown whether a potential Schröder-Kings free-agent deal would be for the short term or long term. However, Schröder has publicly shared his disdain for the career-long instability he has experienced, as he vulnerably explained to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson days before he was, yet again, traded.

“It’s like modern slavery,” Schröder told Johnson on Feb. 3. “It’s modern slavery at the end of the day. Everybody can decide where you’re going, even if you have a contract. Yeah, of course, we make a lot of money and we can feed our families, but at the end of the day if they say, ‘You’re not coming to work tomorrow, you’re going over there,’ they can decide that. They got to change that a little bit.

“But still grateful that we’re here and that we can live this every single day. I think everybody who’s in here is blessed. But if you really think about it, it is kind of crazy that the organization can tell you, ‘We want you to be team-first, but you’re going over there.’ It’s a lot.”

Schröder sure would have a place in Sacramento during the 2025-26 NBA season if he wanted it. But until then, Schröder will remain a free agent.

