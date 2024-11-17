Boogie shows Fox love for breaking his Kings scoring record

Kings star De’Aaron Fox has received much love from the NBA world after scoring 109 points over his last two games. However, some of the support stands out more than others.

DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins, Sacramento’s iconic center from his 2010-11 rookie season to the 2016-17 NBA trade deadline, gave his regards to his old team’s current franchise cornerstone.

“💪🏿,” Cousins on Saturday commented under a Bleacher Report post highlighting Fox’s recent surge.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Cousins knows what it’s like to dominate as the face of the Kings. Over his seven seasons with Sacramento, Cousins averaged 21.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and three assists and was a three-time All-Star.

Outside of his comment, the big man’s name has been resurfacing throughout basketball channels due to Fox’s unworldly two-game stretch.

Fox’s franchise-record and carer-high 60 points on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and 49 on Saturday against the Utah Jazz put “Swipa” alongside Cousins as the lone Kings in history to have scored over 100 points in a two-game span.

Fox’s 109 points, though, surpassed Cousins’ previous team record of 104 points.

109 PTS 🤯



De'Aaron Fox has scored the most points in a two-game span in franchise history pic.twitter.com/yAhsn9aiY9 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 17, 2024

When Cousins’ tenure in Sacramento ended, Fox’s began shortly after. The guard since has averaged 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists over 483 career games for the Kings.

Neither Cousins nor Fox have been able to lead Sacramento to the city’s highly coveted first NBA title. But the two have given Kings fans much to cheer for, especially through dark times, over the last decade.

And it’s neat to see Cousins give his flowers to Fox.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast