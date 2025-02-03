DeRozan posts LaVine reunion photo after reported Kings trade

The parting of ways between DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine lasted less than one calendar year.

Teammates with the Chicago Bulls for the last three seasons, DeRozan and LaVine reportedly will reunite in Sacramento after the Kings acquired the latter in a three-team trade that sent franchise cornerstone De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.

Shortly after ESPN's Shams Charania broke news of the blockbuster trade, DeRozan posted a photo of him and LaVine on his Instagram story. The song he used is titled "Reunited" by Peaches and Herb.

LaVine was in his eighth season in Chicago, but now he joins DeRozan, who signed with the Kings last offseason.

Their first season as Bulls teammates in 2021-22 was their most successful. Both players earned NBA All-Star honors that year, and Chicago qualified for the Eastern Conference playoffs, where they lost in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls hovered around the .500 mark each of the next two seasons and missed the postseason both years.

Now DeRozan and LaVine will try to get the 24-24 Kings into the Western Conference playoffs.

