How Brown believes DeRozan, Kings can make each other better

The Kings added a key piece in DeMar DeRozan this offseason, and coach Mike Brown believes the new partnership between Sacramento and the six-time NBA All-Star can be mutually beneficial.

Brown, who himself agreed to a three-year Kings contract extension worth a reported $30 million at the end of May, is excited about Sacramento's DeRozan addition because they can make each other better, he said during the NBA TV broadcast of Friday's NBA Summer League game between Sacramento and the Memphis Grizzlies.

"Obviously, DeMar's a proven player and he's had a wonderful career at the highest level, and he's like the guy to go get you a bucket," Brown said (h/t Brenden Nunes). "Late in the season, Kevin Huerter goes down, then Malik Monk goes down with a month left in the season and [that] put a lot of pressure on [De'Aaron] Fox to go get it, especially down the stretch. And to have a guy -- a veteran guy -- that has seen a lot of defenses thrown at him from double teams and triple teams ... and him still be able to have the production that he has, it was somebody that we felt would help our guys tremendously.

"And knowing, too, the way we play with movement and all that other stuff, we could help his game as well. Because now, he doesn't necessarily have to hold onto it and go get it all the time. He's going to be able to get it off the movement, he's going to be able to get it off the DHOs with [Domantas Sabonis] or whoever else. I think it's a pretty good fit."

The Kings acquired DeRozan in a sign-and-trade deal that also sent Chris Duarte and Harrison Barnes to the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs, respectively, and DeRozan joins Sacramento on a reported three-year, $76 million contract.

It's clear Brown has big plans for DeRozan, who provides the Kings with another proven scorer alongside Fox and Sabonis. And after digging into the tape, Brown believes DeRozan will thrive alongside Sacramento's star big man as a wing who excels when things are in motion.

"I [told DeRozan], 'Watching you more now, you're playing a lot of pick-and-roll. Not only that -- you're coming off of DHOs. You're bringing the ball in transition,' " Brown continued. "And so to be able to see those things after diving into the film on him, it gets me excited because those are things that we do. Our 1 through 4 are interchangeable, so anybody could bring it, but we play through Domas a lot. So coming off Domas' DHO is going to be beneficial for him and for us, like I said."

It's safe to say Kings fans are excited to see what Sabonis and DeRozan can accomplish together, too.

