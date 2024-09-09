Why DeRozan signed with Kings during NBA free agency

DeMar DeRozan had plenty of “legitimate” options to choose from during NBA free agency but ended up signing with the Kings for a handful of reasons.

On the latest episode of "Podcast P with Paul George," the 35-year-old star revealed why he passed on the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat for a new challenge with Sacramento.

Ironically, George’s recent move to Philadelphia influenced DeRozan's decision.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Oh, and, of course, winning.

"One, and this is funny, I had to wait for what you were going to do," DeRozan told George. "So I'm waiting for what you were going to do, first of all. I had a hell of a time in Chicago. I had some hell of a teammates in Chicago. Great city, great place. I think I was just looking for an opportunity just to win at a high level, wherever that was going to be. I think coming out of last season, that was my view and my approach on this upcoming season.



“So, when the season ended, I just took a seat back. Everybody knew I’m in a place where I just want to win, so from there I just let the cards play out in a way to where, ‘All right, let me see what landscape or what is going to win, and where I can be a part of that and help with that.’ ”

In search of a perennial and proven scorer to help De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis on offense, the Kings pursued six-time All-Star DeRozan, who had been impressed by coach Mike Brown’s team and culture over the last few seasons.

“Sac came about and they were showing interest,” DeRozan recalled. “Like, real interest. So when I sat back and looked at it and analyzed the team: great players, great coach. I just remember the last couple of years always seeing them lighting this damn beam and winning.”

In early July, the Kings struck a sign-and-trade deal with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs, sending DeRozan to Sacramento on a three-year, $76 million contract.

Now, the star guard’s hopes he can leverage his scoring prowess in order to light more beams over Sacramento.

“They for sure have a movement,” DeRozan concluded. “And that’s one thing you always definitely want to be a part of is a contagious culture of an organization that wants to win. When I looked at all that, it just felt like it fit. It was a big key piece that I can bring from a leadership standpoint and definitely skills standpoint that can push us over the edge. It became more and more appealing as I weighed it.

“I took a while to sign because I wanted to make sure the next decision I made gave me the best opportunity to win. I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast