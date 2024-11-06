DeRozan reveals Kings teammate whose personality surprised him

Programming note: Watch Morgan Ragan's full interview with DeMar DeRozan on "Kings Central" at 6 p.m. PT Wednesday on NBC Sports California before "Kings Pregame Live."

DeMar DeRozan still is adjusting to his new Kings teammates during his first season in Sacramento.

A six-time NBA All-Star and 16-year veteran of the game, DeRozan has seen it all, but he recently revealed which of his teammates has surprised him most with their personality.

"Keegan Murray," DeRozan confidently stated to NBC Sports California's Morgan Ragan on "Kings Central." "He's just one of a kind. He's real monotone. Quiet. Don't say much. When he says something, it's so little, but it's so impactful. Whether it's hilarious or him being shy in a sense.

"But his personality for me is one of a kind and unique and I enjoy it."

So do a lot of Kings fans and players.

Murray mostly lets his play do the talking, soaring his way into two-way NBA stardom. But sometimes for his teammates, that's not enough.

Kings guards De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, and even sometimes coach Mike Brown, have poked fun at Murray's calm and quiet nature. Over the past three years, they've all encouraged the 24-year-old to break out of his shell.

And he has, where it matters -- on the court.

The off-the-court stuff doesn't matter to DeRozan, who enjoys Murray just as he is.

"Let him be him," DeRozan said. "It's that uniqueness that we all have. He's just got [a personality] that's very unique. You just got to let him be who he is. That's the beauty in it."

As long as Murray continues to grow and impact winning as he has in his first two seasons in Sacramento, the deafening "Keegan Murray" chants that erupt inside Golden 1 Center after each of his made shots will have to suffice.

