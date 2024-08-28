McLaughlin eager to play with fellow USC alum DeRozan on Kings

New Kings guard Jordan McLaughlin is a proud USC alum.

So Sacramento acquiring him and DeMar DeRozan -- with Boogie Ellis competing for a roster spot -- works out for the former Trojans.

McLaughlin detailed his joy in being one of three USC alums on the Kings last week with FOX40's Sean Cunningham.

“It’ll be really well,” McLaughlin told Cunningham about meshing with his fellow Trojans. “We’ll be able to carry our USC and Trojan pride around and be able to hang that over some people’s heads.

“We got a couple of Kentucky Wildcats on the team as well. It will be a good battle, and hopefully, we can match up sometime during the season and get a little side bet going. Absolutely, [a lot of fun], for sure.”

McLaughlin dished some playful banter toward ex-Kentucky stars De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. A battle of the alma maters would be something.

Another fun byproduct of McLaughlin’s USC-Kings connections is his opportunity to build a relationship with DeRozan. Until their moves to Sacramento this past offseason, the two just knew each other as rivals or in passing.

“In [past] summers, I have seen him in passing while we were both on campus -- getting a workout in or something,” McLaughlin explained. “We haven’t hung out on a more personal level, other than competing against each other.”

The two Trojans surely can bond over their USC ties.

Regardless, McLaughlin is a big fan of DeRozan. The guard believes the 35-year-old still has much basketball ahead of him and greatly will help the Kings during the 2024-25 NBA season.

“I think DeMar still has a lot left in the tank,” McLaughlin reiterated. “He has been proven. I think his game is perfect. You know, it doesn’t require too much from him. And I think when we get him on the court with everybody, I think people will realize how much of a good of a passer he is as well.

“DeMar is going to help us out a lot, for sure. I think he still has a lot left in the tank.”

The Trojans have each other’s backs.

Hopefully, Ellis makes the Kings’ big-league team so coach Mike Brown can potentially play all three USC products.

Despite being in Northern California, Sacramento has strong Los Angeles ties.

