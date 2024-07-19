DeRozan cherishes mentoring Fox, other young Kings players

DeMar DeRozan brings more than just elite scoring and availability to the Kings -- he comes to Sacramento with robust experience and maturity, too.

The 34-year-old is entering his 16th NBA season. Sacramento’s remaining roster is comprised of 11 players under 29 years old, and Kings center Alex Len, 31, is the only rostered 30-year-old besides DeRozan.

Sacramento’s other stars such as De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray -- all 28 or younger -- have led the way in California’s capital city for the past few seasons. DeRozan explained his eagerness to mentor his new, young teammates -- on and off the court -- to The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson in an exclusive interview.

“I take pride in that,” DeRozan told Patterson about sharing wisdom with his teammates. “Just giving whatever experience in life that I’ve been through, sharing that and giving any type of gems that I can give to help avoid any type of pitfall that someone else could go through if they haven’t been through something.

“I’ve been through a lot on and off the court that I feel like I can share. Any experience that I can give, I’ll try to give it all because I want the best for anybody I work with or play with and I want them to thrive the best way they can.”

Across nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors, three with the San Antonio Spurs and three with the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan has played in 11 NBA All-Star Games and 63 playoff matchups.

However, besides being a star averaging 21.2 points on 46.9-percent shooting for his entire career, the California native has been a big-time mental health advocate. DeRozan has been very open about his battles with stress, anxiety and depression for many years now, and has made himself available and vulnerable to anyone going through rough times.

During the 2024-25 NBA season, DeRozan will be sharing backcourt duties with Fox. Although Fox has been a King for his entire seven-year career, DeRozan made it clear that the 26-year-old, while immensely talented, can come to him for any personal or career advice.

Of course, the two electric scorers are proud fathers who often miss their loved ones on the road.

“He’s electric,” DeRozan told Patterson about Fox. “One of those top point guards in the league. His capability of taking over a game, winning a game has obviously been well-documented. But his drive and his hunger to want to win, you see it every single night.

“It’s difficult at times being a father and balancing out the times of being a family man and work. Sometimes, it gets difficult, especially being on the road away from your kids. If something happens, just little things like that. Having fatherly conversations with someone who’s already a father. Any insight I can give, I’m going to give, and it could be vice versa as well.”

DeRozan already is loved in Sacramento for being one of -- if not the -- biggest players not only to agree to join the Kings in free agency but to turn down major-market teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers and Miami Heat in the process.

However, the loyal Kings fans’ love for their new star wing only will grow as they get to know DeRozan more as a person.

Sacramentans will have plenty of time to do so, considering the potential Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee signed a three-year, $76 million contract that runs through the 2026-27 season.

After a disappointing NBA Play-In Tournament loss ended the Kings' 2023-24 season, Sacramento as a franchise and city could not have more anticipation for their upcoming campaign with DeRozan.

It seems the veteran’s talents and personality will fit the Kings like a glove.

