Why DeRozan chose Kings, Sacramento during 2024 NBA offseason

The Kings landed one of the NBA's most prized free agents during the 2024 offseason, but how exactly was Sacramento able to entice six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan to come to California's capital?

DeRozan detailed why the basketball culture played such a pivotal role in choosing his new home during an interview with NBC Sports California's Morgan Ragan on "Kings Central."

"The talent is here. Great coach, and a great fan base," DeRozan told Ragan. "You can see the want and the will that the organization and the city want to win. That same identity fit where I'm at in my career. Want to win, playing in front of a great fan base, being around great coaches. You kind of want that. Those opportunities don't come around so often, especially when a team wants you as well, when they both go hand in hand. For me, it was a sign that worked once I [saw] the landscape and looked at everything."

DeRozan joined Sacramento after the Kings executed a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs before signing the All-Star wing to a three-year, $76 million contract

The three-time All-NBA selection made an immediate impact upon his arrival in Sacramento, sending a jolt of energy into the Kings' already rabid fanbase.

Early in the 2024-25 NBA season, DeRozan proved his value in late-game situations, demonstrating the clutch gene that made him such an appealing option for Sacramento in the offseason.

As the Kings seek to make a deep NBA playoff run, adding DeRozan to a core that already included De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray could prove to be an invaluable addition.

For now, DeRozan is happy to call Sacramento home.

